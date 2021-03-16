Following are the Match Day 2 fixtures, as well as the clubs’ current standings in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The fixtures are scheduled for play on Wednesday.

Group A

Johannesburg (1600 GMT): Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs Enyimba International (Nigeria)

Cairo (1900 GMT): Ahli Benghazi (Libya) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1. Enyimba 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

2. ES Setif 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

3. O/Pirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

4. A/Benghazi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group B

Garoua (1300 GMT): Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Lusaka (1300 GMT): NAPSA Stars (Zambia) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria)

1. RS Berkane 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

2. JS Kabylie 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

3. Coton Sport 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

4. NAPSA Stars 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C

Ouagadougou (1600 GMT): Salitas (Burkina Faso) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Thies (1600 GMT): ASC Les Jaraaf (Senegal) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

1. E.S. Sahel 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

2. CS Sfaxien 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

3. Salitas 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

4. ASC Jaraaf 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group D

Ndola (1600 GMT): Nkana (Zambia) vs Raja (Morocco)

Dar es Salaam (1300 GMT): Namungo (Tanzania) vs Pyramids (Egypt)

Pyramids FC 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 Raja CA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Namungo FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Nkana FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

