Following are the Match Day 2 fixtures, as well as the clubs’ current standings in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage.
The fixtures are scheduled for play on Wednesday.
Group A
Johannesburg (1600 GMT): Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs Enyimba International (Nigeria)
Cairo (1900 GMT): Ahli Benghazi (Libya) vs ES Setif (Algeria)
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1. Enyimba 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
2. ES Setif 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1
3. O/Pirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1
4. A/Benghazi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Group B
Garoua (1300 GMT): Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)
Lusaka (1300 GMT): NAPSA Stars (Zambia) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria)
1. RS Berkane 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
2. JS Kabylie 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
3. Coton Sport 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4. NAPSA Stars 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Group C
Ouagadougou (1600 GMT): Salitas (Burkina Faso) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
Thies (1600 GMT): ASC Les Jaraaf (Senegal) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
1. E.S. Sahel 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
2. CS Sfaxien 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
3. Salitas 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4. ASC Jaraaf 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Group D
Ndola (1600 GMT): Nkana (Zambia) vs Raja (Morocco)
Dar es Salaam (1300 GMT): Namungo (Tanzania) vs Pyramids (Egypt)
- Pyramids FC 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
- Raja CA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
- Namungo FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
- Nkana FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
