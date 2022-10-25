CAF Confederation Cup: Libyan embassy officials meet Sanusi in Abuja

Officials from the Embassy of Libya in Nigeria on Tuesday met with the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi to harmonize arrangements for the CAF Confederation Cup duels involving two Libyan clubs against Nigeria’s Rivers United FC and Plateau United FC.



Plateau United will take on Al Akhdar FC at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja while Rivers United will square up to Al Nasr FC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt in the final preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, with the winners guaranteed spots in the money-spinning group stage of the competition.



Abdul-Moeine Gargoum, Counsellor at the embassy and Ali Shrai, third secretary were at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday at the behest of the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Ayad Al-Tayari.



“We are at ease that Nigeria and Libya are good African brothers with excellent relations and all we have come to discuss is about seamless arrangements for our teams coming here and for the Nigerian teams going to Libya. I have the assurance of the two Libyan clubs that they will accord Rivers United and Plateau United the best reception possible, and I have no doubt that our clubs will be treated in a similar manner here in Nigeria,” Gargoum said.



Responding, Dr Sanusi reiterated that football is a game of peace and love, meant to foster brotherhood, camaraderie, understanding and good neighbourliness, and designed to bring nations, territories and jurisdictions closer to enable cordiality and warm relations.



“I am pleased to receive you on behalf of the Board and Management of the NFF. Nigeria and Libya are indeed brothers and I remember how much we fostered our brotherhood during the U23 AFCON qualifiers we played in 2019. Football is a beautiful game and is a game of love, peace and joy beyond the entertainment value.



“The NFF will work assiduously with the two clubs involved – Plateau United and Rivers United – and ensure that the delegations from Libya are made to have good memories of their stay in Nigeria.”



Both Al Akhdar and Al Nasr are ruminating over flying into Nigeria this weekend aboard the same chartered aircraft, which will drop the Al Akhdar delegation in Abuja before proceeding to Port Harcourt with the Al Nasr group.



The first leg matches hold on Wednesday, 2nd November with the second leg matches taking place on Wednesday, 9th November in Benghazi.