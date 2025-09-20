CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United advance party departs

The advance party of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 7:05am on Thursday for Accra, Ghana ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup match in that country..

This was contained in a statement issued by the team’s Media Officer, Ayodeji Ismail, on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kwara United will take on Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.

Ismail said: “The delegation include Executive Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Magaji, Kwara United General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy, NFF Official, Timothy Hamman and Coaches Tunde Sanni, Dele Aiyenugba and Abdullahi Musa.

“Others are the Team medical Doctor, Rotimi Oyinloye and the Curator, Hussain Garuba.”

The media officer said the second batch of the team is scheduled to depart by 4pm later in the afternoon.

NAN reports that Kwara United will kick off their CAF Confederation Cup campaign away to Asante Kotoko on Sunday at 4pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

