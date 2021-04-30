Enyimba International Football Club of Aba will face Egyptian clubside Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the draw for the competition’s quarterfinals was conducted on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

Enyimba will travel away for the first leg, which is scheduled for May 16, while the reverse fixture will take place a week later in Aba.

The two-time African champions finished top of Group A, following a nervy 1-0 win against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Should they progress into the last-four, they will face either Raja Casablanca of Morocco or Orlando Pirates.

The Aba giants are looking to make history as the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.