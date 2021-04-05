Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday rallied back from a goal down to beat Algerian club side ES Setif 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Match Day 3 encounter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visitors were on the front foot at the start of the game at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The Algerian side took the lead through Monsef Bakrar in the 13th minute after he was set up by Ahmed Kendouci.

The Peoples’ Elephant, however, missed a chance to draw level four minutes later with skipper Austine Oladapo missing from the penalty kick spot.

But Oladapo made amends for his earlier miss with a left-footed finish from long range five minutes before the break.

Tosin Omoyele then scored the winning goal for Enyimba on the hour mark, following a superb pass from Anayo Iwuala.

The result saw Fatai Osho’s side shoot to the top of the Group A table with six points from three games.

ES Setif on the other hand remain rooted to the bottom of the log with one point.

Libya’s Al-Ahli Benghazi with three points host South African side Orlando Pirates who are currently second on the table with four points in the other group game later on Sunday.