Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.
ASO Chlef on August 19 lost the encounter’s first leg against Insurance 0-1 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.
The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem Stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.
Also Read:
- CAF Confederation Cup: Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef in Algeria
- EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Sokoto
- Minister of Justice says Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest
- Ebonyi Dialogue: WFI, CIRDDOC secure stakeholders’ commitment in implementing nutrition, AYFHS policies in 2 LGAs
- Anambra pastor kills self after lover jilted him
The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.
The Nigerian side went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition.