CAF Confederation Cup: Bayelsa United pip CS Sfaxien

Bayelsa United Football Club of Yenagoa on Sunday recorded a slim 1-0 win over the CS Sfaxien FC of Tunisia in the first leg, second preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

Bayelsa United, one of Nigeria’s representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup, played the match in Yenagoa.

The home team’s Victory Beniangha gave the Yenagoa side victory in the 55th minute through a powerful shot that beat the CS Sfaxien goal keeper, Gaaloul Medheoi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Tunisian side started the game in a bright mood and dominated play in the first 15 minutes, after which they wilted and Bayelsa United took advantage of that to threaten their defence.

The Nigerian Aiteo Cup Champions came close to scoring in the 30th and 42nd minutes of the game, but Okardi Inikurogha attempts were frustrated by the agile CS Sfaxien goalkeeper.

The home side also came close to scoring in the additional minutes of the first half, but this was not to be as shots went over the bar, until Beniangba’s goal in the 55th minute sealed the game for United.

The reverse fixture comes up on October 23, 2021 in Tunisia.