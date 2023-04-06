CAF conducts Champions Leagues quarterfinals draw + Full draw

Record champions Al-Ahly and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca face off in the quarter-finals of the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League for a second consecutive season.

This fixture came up after the two North African giants were paired in Wednesday evening’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The two sides also faced off at the same stage last season, with the Egyptians winning 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 victory at home and a 1-1 draw in Casablanca.

Raja, who are unbeaten in the competition this season, will be out to exact revenge on Al-Ahly, who squeezed through to the last eight on the last day of the group stages.

Al-Ahly will host the first leg in Cairo.

Meanwhile, defending champions Wydad Casablanca will face off with Tanzanian side Simba SC, with the first leg set to be staged in Dar es Salaam.

Simba will be familiar with the surroundings in Casablanca, as they faced off with Wydad’s arch-nemesis Raja in the group stages, losing 1-3.

The last meeting between these two sides was in the 2011 season in a special play-off match, with Wydad winning 3-0.

In other fixtures, 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns will continue their campaign for a second title with the first leg of their quarter-final in Algeria against CR Belouizdad.

Another Algerian side, JS Kabylie, will host Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of the fourth quarter-final duel, another enticing North African duel.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of April 21 to April 22 and the return fixtures a week later.

The semi-finals will be played on May 12 and May 13 with the second leg a week later.

Quarter-finals

Simba (Tanzania) vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JS Kayblie (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 21 to April 22 and April 28 to April 29.

Semi-finals

JS Kayblie or Esperance vs Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca

Simba or Wydad Casablanca vs Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs on May 12 to May 13 and May 19 to May 20

Final

JS Kayblie or Esperance or Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca vs Simba or Wydad Casablanca or Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The final is to be played over two legs on June 2 and June 9.

Reuters/NAN.