CAF CL: Rivers United rally to secure slim win over Wydad Casablanca

Nigerian league champions Rivers United on Sunday rallied from a goal down to beat CAF Champions League title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-1 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 2022/2023 CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg tie lived up to expectations from both teams.

Boosted by Governor Nyisom Wike’s promise of a $40,000 reward for each player if they reach the group stage of the competition, Rivers United were expected to win.

The Nigerian champions pulled off victory after falling behind to the Moroccan champions who led through Bouly Sambou.

The Port Harcourt outfit showed great character to fight back, with goals by Malachi Ohawume in the 34th minute and Paul Acquah eight minutes into the second half.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Senegal forward Sambou gave Wydad the lead in 32nd minute, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Ohawume levelled for the hosts.

Ghanaian midfielder Paul Acquah completed the comeback for Rivers United with a clinical finish in the 53rd minute.

The reverse fixture will take place in Casablanca on Friday.