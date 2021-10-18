CAF CL: Rivers United in tight corner after home draw

Chances of Rivers United FC qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Champions League dimmed on Sunday as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Al Hilal of Sudan in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Sudanese giants took the lead in the 37th minute through Yasil Mohammed.

This was before Rivers United drew level in the 68th minute when an Al Hilal player, Samwal Noureldin, put the ball through his own net.

The return leg will be played on October 24 in Egypt, following the ban of Al Hilal’s home ground in Sudan for being sub-standard.

Losers of this tie will drop to the playoffs of the CAF Confederation Cup.