CAF CL: Plateau United stun Esperance with comeback victory + All results

Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Sunday came from behind to claim a stunning 2-1 victory against Esperance of Tunisia in a CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg fixture in Abuja.

Played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the hosts dominated the first 15 minutes of the encounter.

However, it was Esperance who opened scoring against the run of play in the 26th minute through Moataz Zaddem during a goalmouth scramble.

Plateau United continued to dominate proceedings in spite of the early setback and deservedly got the much-needed equaliser in the 34th minute through Ifeanyi Emmanuel.

This was after he benefitted from a long throw-in heaved by Daniel Itodo into the visitors’ penalty area, connecting with a powerful header.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and scored a second goal to complete the comeback late in the first half.

Mustapha Ibrahim scored through another powerful header from close range, after another superb effort by throws specialist Itodo into the opponents’ vital area.

The hosts continued from where they stopped in the second half and Ibrahim missed what could have been Plateau United’s third goal and his brace in the 53rd minute.

He shot directly at the Esperance goalkeeper and skipper, Moez Ben Cherifia.

They continued to push for a third goal but the visitors’ defence was resolute and ensured no more goal was scored.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who also watched the match, later told newsmen after the game that he was happy with the Plateau United players’ display.

He promised to provide them with all the necessary support ahead of the second leg match later this week in Tunisia.

Lalong said: “I’m impressed about the game.

“I personally came to watch my team and also to encourage them.

“Today we saw a very good display by the players.

“Today, the three Nigerian teams won and that is why I’m very encouraged.

“We have a lot of plans for our players going to the second leg, which we are not going to reveal.

“But we will go back to review what we have seen here and then improve on it.”

Speaking also, President, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, expressed joy at the result and promised to give more support to the three clubs representing the country on the continent.

Gusau said: “We are happy today.

“At least the three teams won their matches today.

“Just like the governor has said, we’ll also try and see whatever we can do to ensure that they all have good preparations going for the second leg later this week.”

All the results

Rivers United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 Wydad AC (Morocco)

Plateau United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 E.S.T. (Tunisia)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) 0-2 Raja CA (Morocco)

US Monastirienne (Tunisia) 0-1 Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Vipers SC (Uganda) 0-0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) 0-7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

ASKO De Kara (Togo) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali) 2-1 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Merrikh (Sudan) 2-0 Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Cape Town City FC (South Africa) 0-3 Atlético Petroleos (Angola)

CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 1-3 Simba SC (Tanzania)

Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini) 1-1 Coton Sport FC (Cameroon)

NAN.