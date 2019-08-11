Enyimba Football Club will have all to play for in the return fixture of their CAF Champions League first round tie following a 0-1 loss to Rahimo FC in the first leg at the Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou.

Issouf Zanon’s deflected effort on the half hour made all the difference as the hosts maximised their early dominance to secure a vital win.

The Nigerians hardly got off the block and were several times besieged by the dangerous duo of Zanon and Mody Cisse, with the former forcing Theophilus Afelokhai to a save after eight minutes.

The lively number nine was again denied by Afelokhai from close range before Cisse struck the base of the upright with a well taken effort.

Stanley Dimgba and Martins Usule, at the other end, combined beautifully inside the box but were prevented by a timely clearance.

The hosts eventually took the lead on the half hour when Zanon dribbled into the box before releasing and effort that took a wicked deflection of Ifeanyi Anaemena into the net.

With the introduction of Jean-Marie Guera and Victor Mbaoma, Enyimba pressed higher after the restart but chances were few and far between as the hosts displayed defensive doggedness to see off the contest.

The return fixture will be decided at the Enyimba Stadium in a fortnight.