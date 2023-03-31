CAF CL, CC: Rivers United, others get date to know quarterfinal foes

Rivers United of Port Harcourt, the only Nigerian side remaining in continental club competition this season, will know their next opponents on Wednesday.

That is when the Confederation of African Football will conduct the Quarterfinals Draw for two of its major championships.

That is the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The draws will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw, which will be live on CAF digital platforms and TV partners, will begin at 20:30 hours local time (18:30 hours GMT).

Though the final matches in the group phase of the two competitions will hold this weekend, but it is clear that a picture of what will be is already forming.

Below is a list of those clubs being expected in the draw:

CAF Champions League

CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Esperance Tunis (Tunisia), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Raja CA (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ahly (Egypt) or Al Hilal (Sudan)

CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers United (Nigeria), ASFAR Club (Morocco), US Monastir (Tunisia), Asec Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), Young Africans (Tanzania), Pyramids FC (Egypt) or Future FC (Egypt), Al Akhdar SC (Libya) or FC Saint Éloi Lupopo (DR Congo) or USM Alger (Algeria)

