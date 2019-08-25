Enyimba are through to the first round of the CAF Champions League in style, but fellow Nigerian flag bearers Kano Pillars failed to go past the hurdle on Sunday.

Enyimba smashed past Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 5-0 inside an empty Enyimba International Stadium in Aba to go through 5-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 in Ouagadougou.

The Nigeria champions were ordered to play this match behind closed doors after their home ground fell short of standards.

Kano Pillars, on the other hand, fell 2-0 at Asante Kotoko of Ghana to crash out 4-3 on aggregate after they won the first encounter 3-2 in Kano.

Pillars conceded in either half to be eliminated from the annual competition.

In Aba, Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba scored a brace each with substitute Stanley Okorom also getting on the score sheet for Enyimba.

On Saturday, Niger Tornadoes exited the CAF Confederation Cup in Guinea.