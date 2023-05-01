CAF CC: Young Africans utilise first leg advantage to eliminate Rivers United

Young Africans of Tanzania on Sunday held on to their first leg match advantage to progress to the semi-finals of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Tanzanians drew goalless with Rivers United of Port Harcourt in the second leg match of their quarter-final fixture.

And it was just enough for them to progress 2-0 aggregate.

The hosts met a resolute Nigerian side in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam, after the first leg in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State had ended 2-0.

That result had put the Nigerian side in a difficult position, needing to try and turn things around.

But in spite of creating a few opportunities in the first half, Rivers United could not find the back of the net, and the game remained goalless at half-time.

The second half saw the hosts pushing for a goal, but the visitors held firm, with goalkeeper Victor Sochima making a number of key saves to keep them in the game.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, meaning Young Africans won the tie 2-0 on aggregate and advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

With this result, Young Africans will now face Marumo Gallants of South Africa in the semi-finals, while Rivers United will now shift their focus to their domestic league.