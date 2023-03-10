CAF CC: Rivers United overrun Congo’s DC Motema Pembe

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt on Thursday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State triumphed over DC Motema Pembe of Congo 3-1 in their Group B encounter in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Match Day 4 fixture was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

It saw Ghanaian striker Paul Acquah scoring all three goals for the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions.

The first goal came in the closing minute of the first half, after a clear-cut pass from Ukeme Williams.

Acquah was on target again in the 56th and 90th minutes to complete his hat-trick.

The Congolese side got a consolation goal in the 78th minute through Mydo Kingu Yallet.

Tumba Ojene, the Coach of DC Motema Pembe, said during the post-match briefing that his players performed very well but were in a state of fatigue after a long journey.

He said they arrived the venue of the match and entered the field of play immediately after their lunch.

Pembe said: “The preparation to this match was in a very difficult condition.

“We spent 72 hours without training.

“Arriving Uyo also was in a very difficult condition and my players went into the match just after taking their meal and they were so heavy in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“When they came in for the second half, they were ready for the match and it resulted in a goal.

“Now, Rivers United have defeated us but it does not mean that they were superior.”

Stanley Eguma, the Coach of Rivers United, on his part thanked God for the victory, noting that the Congolese team played very well even though they were able to defeat them.

Eguma said he now has to review his team’s performance to enable him correct all the mistakes in preparation for the next match.

He said: “Actually, our opponents played well.

“They gave us a good run for our money.

“They played well.

“I commend their efforts, but our tactical plan paid off and gave us the three goals today.

“I feel we are still on course.”

He assured the club’s fans that the team would not disappoint them in their next game.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed to Thursday because of the Congolese team’s late arrival.

The win has now helped the Nigerian side to return to the top of their group’s standings, with nine points from three wins and a loss in four matches.

They have scored seven goals and conceded four, and are two points ahead of the second-placed team in their group.

Their next match is against visiting Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville, the only team to have beaten them so far in the competition and are currently placed third in the group.