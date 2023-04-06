CAF CC: Rivers United know quarterfinals foe + Full draws

Nigeria’s Rivers United have been drawn to take on Young Africans Sports Club of Tanzania in the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

They had qualified for the stage of the competition after finishing second from Group B of the group phase stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the opponents of the Port Harcourt-based side are also known as Yanga and are based in Jangwani, Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, in other fixtures, a North African derby pits Algeria’s USM Alger and Morocco’s AS FAR after the draw conducted on Wednesday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

FAR is the only team in the last eight which has previously won the competition, having been crowned champions in 2005.

This was also the first time the Moroccans were making it into the group stages since the 2006 season.

They continue their campaign for one more continental piece of silverware with the first leg being a trip to Algiers.

Pyramids FC, finalists of the 2019/2020 season, have been drawn against debutants Marumo Gallants of South Africa, and the Egyptians start the first leg at home in Cairo.

At the same time, 1998 Champions ASEC Mimosas will continue with their ambition for another title, and have been paired against Tunisian side US Monastir, and will start with the first leg away from home.

The last eight fixtures have been scheduled for the last week of April, with the first leg matches set for April 23 and the return fixtures a week later.

The semi-finals will be played on May 14 and May 21.

Meanwhile, the final is set to revert to the home and away format and will be played on June 4 and June 11.

Quarterfinals

Pyramids (Egypt) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs ASEC Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire)

USM Alger (Algeria) vs Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs Young Africans (Tanzania)

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 23 and April 30.

Semifinals

Rivers United or Young Africans vs Pyramids or Marumo Gallants

US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan vs USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The semi-final ties will be played over two legs on May 14 and May 21.

Final

Rivers United or Young Africans or Pyramids or Marumo Gallants vs US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan or USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

* Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The final is to be played over two legs on June 4 and June 11.

