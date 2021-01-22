Port Harcourt-based business mogul, Felix Obuah, has promised Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United FC, N1 million to defeat South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday when the meet

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the encounter between the teams is the first round second leg tie of the competition and it will kick off at 4pm at Charles de Gaulle Stadium, Port Novo, Republic of Benin.

The Media Officer of Rivers United, Charles Mayuku, made the offer known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Mayuku said: “The Nigerian business magnate, politician and philanthropist, Felix Obuah, has promised to pay Rivers United N1 million for a win and another N200,000 for each goal they score against the ‘Siwelele’.

“Obuah had promised players of Rivers United N2 million for a win, N1 million for a draw and another N200,000 for each goal they scored against the Siwelele in the first leg.

“The `Pride of Rivers’ then earned for themselves N2.4 million for their 2-0 win in Bloemfontein, South Africa.”

The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, thanked Obuah for his magnanimity and huge support to the team and promised their fans that the team will not disappoint on Saturday.

Kpalukwu said: “We appreciate you sir for this motivation to the team.

“We will do our best to score goals and win for you our sponsors, the supporters and the nation at large. We will not disappoint you by God’s grace.”