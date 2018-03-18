CAF CC: Akwa United beat Al-Ittihad on penalties 

The Nigerians bowed 1-0 in the first leg played at the King Abdullah Sports City and they need at least two unreplied goals to scale through.

Akwa United has qualified for the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup after dismissing nine-man Al-Ittihad at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Promise Keepers edged the Libyans 3-2 to reach the next round after full-time scores stood at 1-1.

The Nigerians bowed 1-0 in the first leg played at the King Abdullah Sports City and they need at least two unreplied goals to scale through.

However, Abdul Maikaba’s men were able to net one thanks to strike from Aniekeme Asuquo early in the second half.

All efforts to get a second proved futile as the visitors, who had two players sent off in the space of two minutes, put up a solid defensive play to frustrate the 2017 Nigeria Federation Cup champions.

And during the penalty kicks, Etim Mathew, Cyril Olisema and Kelly Kester scored their kicks, while the Libyan lost three of their kicks.

With this result, Akwa United will now face one of the CAF Champions League losers to negotiate their way through to the group phase.