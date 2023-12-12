CAF Awards: Peseiro thumbs Osimhen, Oshoala, others

Super Eagles’ gaffer, Jose Peseiro, has saluted Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and others for winning the prestigious CAF awards.

The Portuguese stated this shortly after the award ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday.

According to Peseior: “A big salute to Victor Osimhen for winning CAF Champions layer of the Year and being named in the CAF team of the year.

“His exceptional skill, commitment and top-notch professionalism mark him as one of world’s best.

“Truly deserved for our extra-ordinary talent.”

Peseiro also wrote: “Applause to the Super Falcons for winning Team of the Year!

“Congrats to Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie for making the Women’s XI and Chiamaka Nnedozie for Goalkeeper of the Year.

“Proud of our Nigeria stars shinning on the global stage.”

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker who made headlines in Italy and also for his contribution in the Super Eagles jersey, won the CAF African Player of the Year for the first time, while his compatriot, Oshoala, won her record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year.

Also Read:

Osimhen’s remarkable journey saw him fend off stiff competition from Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah.

Nigerian icon Oshoala secured the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time.

The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.