CAF approves stadium for Nigeria, Ghana World Cup playoff

The Confederation of Africa Football has approved the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja to host the return leg World Cup qualifier playoff between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Toyin Ibitoye, Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, revealed this to newsmen.

Ibitoye, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja, said CAF officials had inspected the pitch a few weeks ago and now approved it to host the crucial clash.

“The CAF team inspected the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja few weeks back and the good news is that the stadium has been approved by CAF for Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoffs game second leg game against Ghana in March,” he said.

Ibitoye said the development was in line with efforts by the Minister to return international football to Abuja after the rehabilitation of the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“I have been told to give you the good news by the Minister that our efforts to return football to Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is yielding very positively results, one of which is this approval from CAF,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Black Stars of Ghana in a playoff for one of the five spots to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to CAF, Ghana will host the first leg with the return leg in Abuja.

Both matches will hold from March 24 to March 29.