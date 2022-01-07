CAF approves increase in AFCON prize money

CAF Executive Committee has resolved to increase the prize money of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

The decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting chaired by the President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe in Douala.

The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the Africa Cup of Nations, and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on January 9, 2022.

The new Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies:

· Winner: USD 5 million (an increase of USD 500 000)

· Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (an increase of USD 250 000)

· Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (an increase of USD 200 000)

· Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (an increase of USD 175 000)

This represents a total increase in the Africa Cup of Nations prize money of USD1.850 million.