CAF appoints Pinnick, Akinwunmi, Dikko, four others 

CAF Executive committee member and President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and six others have been listed in various committees of the Confederation of African Football.

Others on the list are the first and second vice presidents of the Nigeria Football Federation Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Mallam Shehu; Ibrahim Gusau; Peter Singabele; Senator Obinna Ogba; and Chisom Mbonu.

While Amaju heads Committee for AFCON, his lieutenants Akinwunmi and Dikko were listed as members of Committee for Youth Africa Cups of Nations U17, U 20 and U23 and Organising Committee for Inter clubs competitions and club licensing system respectively.

Gusau was appointed as member for the CHAN Nations Cup committee, Dr. Peter Singabele was listed as member of the medical committee, Senator Obinna Ogba was assigned a role in the Development committee for Beach soccer and Futsal, while seasoned journalist Chisom Mbonu will serve as member of the Organising committee for Women’s football.