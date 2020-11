The Confederation of African Football has appointed Guinean officials, Tawel Camara Younoussa, as Referee for Super Eagles AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sierra Leone.

He will be assisted by his compatriots, Sidiki Sidibe (Assistant Referee 1) and Abdoulaye Sylla (Assistant Referee 2), while Bangaly Konate will serve as the Fourth Official.

The match commissioner is Silvestre Cantussan from Guinea Bissau.