CAF announces host nation, date for CAF Super Cup 

The Confederation of African Football and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have announced Saudi Arabia to be this year’s host of the CAF Super Cup 2023 taking place on September 15, 2023.

The General Secretary of the CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba, made the announcement on Saturday in a statement he issued.

The CAF Super Cup Final 2023 will be contested by current TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions, Al Ahly SC, and Algeria’s Union Sportive de la Médina d’Alger, the champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The match is set to be played in the city of Taif at the iconic King Fahd Stadium.

Mosengo-Omba said: “We are excited to take the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to a new territory in Saudi Arabia – a country that has been making significant strides in global football. African football ranks amongst the best in the world right now, and it’s fitting that, in an era where many international stars are heading to Saudi Arabia, African Football is also a part of this movement.

“On behalf of CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, I would like to thank the Saudi Arabia Football family for their cooperation and we look forward to what will be an exciting TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.”

Ibrahim Alkassim, SAFF General Secretary, said: “Our collaboration with CAF to host this event exemplifies our commitment to partnering with CAF in event hosting and match organization in line with our existing partnership.

“This event marks yet another milestone in our ongoing collaboration.

“On behalf of SAFF President, Yasser Al Misehal, we thank CAF for this opportunity and we look forward to a remarkable match for everyone involved.”

Earlier this year, CAF and SAFF signed a landmark five-year Memorandum of Understanding aimed at hosting competitions and nurturing growth opportunities for both African and Saudi football.

The MoU encompasses initiatives focusing on technical and football development at both club and national team levels, grassroots football, women’s football, talent identification, competitions, friendly matches, and commercial prospects.

Ticketing information and kick-off times will be announced in due course by both CAF and SAFF.