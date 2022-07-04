CAF announces African Super League launch, AFCON 2023, Champions League key decisions 

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Executive Committee has resolved that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023 and will be launched in Tanzania in August 2022.

Details, including the official name, will be unveiled at the launch event.

The competition will breathe new life into African club competition. Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize monies and the proceeds from the tournament will include substantial solidarity payments to all 54 CAF Member Associations.

During last year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 Member Associations unanimously voted to go-ahead with the competition and gave a mandate to the President and the Executive Committee to lead the implementation of the competition.

Dr Motsepe said: “The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10. We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful.

“We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly. A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development. We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men’s and women’s CAF Champions Leagues,” said Dr Motsepe.

The CAF President announced today that the Executive Committee has decided that the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire will be postponed to the months of January and February 2024.

Initially scheduled from 23 June to 23 July 2023, Dr Motsepe said the postponement is as a direct and sole result of the adverse weather conditions in the country and after also having received further technical opinion from experts on adverse effects of staging the matches in that period.

June and July are rainy seasons in Côte d’Ivoire.

The CAF President announced that going forward the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final will now be played over two legs.

With the two clubs who are current title holders of the TotalEnergies Champions League (Wydad AC) and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup (RS Berkane) both coming from the same country, Morocco, the Executive Committee approved the recommendation by the CAF Interclub Committee to play the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 final in Morocco.

CAF received two bids from Egypt and Morocco for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2024. The Executive Committee resolved to award Egypt the rights to host the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2024.

The Executive Committee noted the report of the inspection delegation team led by Vice President Seido Mbombo Njoya and Executive Member Moses Magogo on the state of readiness of Algeria.

The Executive Committee confirmed that the opening match of TotalEnergies CHAN is 13 January until 04 February 2023

CAF had twice opened the bidding process of the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League 2022, and only Royal Morocco Football Federation submitted a bid.

The Executive Committee therefore resolved to award the competition to Morocco as the only bidder.