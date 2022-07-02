CAF adopt VAR for WAFCON 2022 matches

The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has already been groundbreaking and the tournament will for the first time see the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at all 28 matches of the tournament.

“This is a bold step in the right direction. As women’s football is growing in Africa, it is important that we adopt the latest trends and technology to enhance the game. We have some of the best match officials in Africa in Morocco and training and development of them is key for us. Four female match officials, Salima Mukasanga of Rwanda, Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon and Fatiha Jermoumi, and Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco, were part of the list of match officials at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and did an amazing job. By using VAR for all matches at WAFCON we are looking to continue the progression and development of the standard of CAF women’s football,‘’ says CAF Director of Referees, Eddy Mailet.

The WAFCON kicks off tonight, 2 July 2022, in Rabat at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, when hosts Morocco face Burkina Faso at 8:30pm.