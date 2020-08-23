Plateau United FC of Jos say it has recruited six new experienced players ahead of the 2021 CAF Champions League.

The General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Jos.

According to Henwan, the move was in line with the team’s preparations toward a successful outing in the 2021 soccer season.

He assured the people of the state and the club’s teeming supporters that the 2017 champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League had targeted to reach the semi-final of the forthcoming league.

He said: “We have put all machinery in place to ensure a successful outing in the 2021 CAF championship.

“We have recruited six tested and experienced players to fortify the team, while seven old ones have been dropped and this is because their contract has expired.

“Two more new players are expected to join the team before the commencement of sporting activities by the time we finalise arrangement with relevant authorities.”

The general manager dismissed rumours that the team’s Head Coach, Abdu Maikaba, is eyeing Flying Eagles job.

He explained that the Kano-born Tactician would stay put with Plateau United for the next two years to enable him to continue with the good work he was doing.

He also assured that the State Government was making frantic efforts to refurbish the Rwang Pam township stadium to CAF standard to enable the team to play its matches at home.

He appealed for more support to the team as it flied the nation’s flag in the forthcoming champions league, adding that the club was well positioned and ready to make good outings.