Cadets sent abroad by NIMASA spend 10 years for four-year course, protest

A video of some Cadets sent to the Philippine by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency for the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme in 2013 staging a protest at the Nigerian embassy in the country has been shared online.

In the video obtained by The Eagle Online, they were seen questioning Philippine security men in front of the Nigerian Embassy.

According to the cadets, the Nigerian Embassy has denied them hearing and NIMASA officials had not been replying their messages, while noting that they are being stopped by the security agents from going in to complain to the Embassy officials.

The cadets were also seen questioning the security men who confirmed that the Nigerian Embassy has denied them and given instruction for them to be prevented from entering the Embassy.

They noted that they were sent to Philippine 10 years ago to study Marine Engineering and Marine Transportation under the NIMASA NSDP scholarship, which was supposed to last for four years, after which they would return to Nigeria to write their examinations.

However, they stated that the four-year scholarship has stretched to 10 years, adding that they have wasted their lives on the programme.

They also said that they came to the Embassy because they have reached the final stage which will enable them collect their licence and head back to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, following the protest, a statement signed by the NIMASA management on Saturday noted that NIMASA has received ministerial approval for an assessment visit this October.

The statement, titled: “RE: PROTEST BY NIMASA NDSP 2013 CADETS AT NIGERIAN EMBASSY IN THE PHILIPPINES,” said: “We wish to let the public know that we are monitoring the unfortunate development in the Philippines involving NIMASA NSDP 2013 cadets, as seen in a recent online video.

“And to assure Nigerians that NIMASA has received Ministerial approval for an assessment visit this October to ascertain, first-hand, the issues to fully and finally address them.

“Our Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Engr. Victor Ochei, will lead the fact-finding mission to the Philippines to engage with the school and the cadets.

“As responsible management, we must deal with this from an informed position, as the matter far predates this administration.

“While we regret the embarrassment this may have caused all concerned; we urge caution and avoidance of any speculative reporting until the official outcome of the on-the-spot evaluation to the Philippines is submitted.”