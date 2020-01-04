Oxford manager Karl Robinson insists Chris Cadden’s move to the MLS is “10 times worse” than Joe Aribo leaving Charlton for Rangers.

Former Motherwell winger Cadden, who had been playing right-back for the U’s, has been recalled from his loan at the English League One side by Columbus Crew and had a £1 million value placed on his head.

However, former Vancouver manager Robinson believes the 23-year-old’s career will suffer by playing in America and has compared his departure to Aribo’s transfer to Ibrox last summer.

At the time, Charlton gaffer Bowyer said: “It’s a shame if he [Aribo] gets pushed to somewhere where it is not going to benefit him in his football career.”

On Cadden, Robinson said: “At 23 and going to play in MLS, I don’t get it.

“Bow [Bowyer] got criticised for Joe Aribo going to Glasgow Rangers, but I think this is 10 times worse.

“Chris Cadden is a top Championship right-back and will grow with this club.

“You don’t know where his end game is, he’s still really young. Maybe I’m being harsh, but it’s only because I care for the boy.

“At no stage do I want anyone to think this is Chris Cadden, because he’s openly said he’d love to stay here.”