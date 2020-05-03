The Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 has commenced the distribution of 5,000 loaves of bread per day for the next 14 days to individuals and families in different locations in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the distribution started at Tinubu Square in Lagos Island and at New Market, Eti-Osa.

Bisola Dejonwo-Tokan, Chief Executive Officer, Bakehoux Limited, on Sunday in Lagos said the distribution was part of the CACOVID initiative to provide food support to vulnerable people in th, e society.

According to Dejonwo-Tokan, the distribution, which will be done in the morning and evening of each day at different locations, will alleviate the effect of the lockdown on people.

She said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to humanity and demands that all hands must be on deck to reduce the impact on the people, most especially the vulnerable ones in our society.”

Dejonwo-Tokan said the bread distribution was a complementary effort, asides other intervention of the coalition in the health sector.

Also, Kamal Salau-Bashua, Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, lauded CACOVID for the initiative.

Salau-Bashua said there was a nexus between the well-being of the society and business success.

The chairman urged more corporate organisations to support CACOVID in its efforts to assist the government contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Janet Abenuma, a beneficiary, expressed appreciation to the coalition, saying the bread would help feed her family for the day.

Mohammed Tijani, another beneficiary, also appreciated the coalition for the bread, which he said would be used to break his fast in the evening.

NAN reports that volunteers from FirstBank Plc and Dangote Limited were present to support with the distribution and crowd control.

CACOVID is a Private Sector Task Force in partnership with the Federal Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation with the aim of combating COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The coalition was tasked with pulling resources across industries to provide technical and operational support, while providing funding and building advocacy through aggressive awareness campaign.

CACOVID is providing and equipping medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, and assisting government with the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centres, and medical equipment.

Some members of the group include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Aliko Dangote; Herbert Wigwe; Jim Ovia; Tony Elumelu; Segun Agbaje; Abdulsamad Rabiu; and Femi Otedola.