In a bid to further strengthen Nigeria’s fight against corruption and terrorism financing, the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit have resolved to reinvigorate their collaboration.

The resolution was reached during a visit to the CAC by the Director/CEO, NFIU, Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, on Friday in Abuja.

The Registrar General/CEO CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, described the engagement as very apt and will go a long way in strengthening the Commission’s regulatory oversight.

Abubakar immediately approved NFIU’s request to gain more real time access to the CAC data base to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities.

He went further to call for more frequent engagements between the two agencies.

Speaking earlier, Tukur described CAC as its number one partner as their relationship dates back to 2005.

Tukur described the assent of CAMA, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari as a great boost to the fight against terrorism financing and revealed that upon its implementation, the NFIU had been making huge gains in that direction.

He added that several monies pumped into terrorism financing were being tracked and series of arrests were equally being made.

The NFIU boss therefore reaffirmed his commitment to realising the mandate of the agency and called on the CAC to continue to support them in that direction.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is 50 per cent owned by the Federal Government and 50 per cent owned by 170 other countries around the globe, Tukur said.

– Ifeoma Ekeke