The Corporate Affairs Commission has endorsed the Nigerian Postal Service EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission.

According to NIPOST, in a statement, the endorsement followed the success in the interview conducted by CAC for prospective courier companies.

NIPOST stated that business transactions would commence officially on September 1, 2020.

It added that with the new development, NIPOST is officially endorsed to accept and deliver the certificates of incorporation from clients across the country.

It also said that NIPOST remains the organisation with the widest reach across Nigeria for safe and efficient courier delivery.

It said: “Following NIPOST’s success in the interview conducted by CAC for prospective courier companies, we are pleased to announce the endorsement and accreditation of EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission.

“Business transactions will commence on 1st September 2020.

“With this development, EMS/parcel is officially endorsed to accept and deliver the certificates of incorporation from their teaming clientele across the country.”