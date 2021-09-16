CAC develops app for easy company registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has developed an app to make customers have easy access in registering companies, the Registrar-General of the commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has said.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, Abubakar said that the app would help customers to navigate from account creation opening to the final stage of the company registration.

According to him, CAC is one of the few government agencies that have recognised the importance of ICT in company registration activities.

He explained that in 2014 when a new content pinnacle was introduced, registration process changed and the old system could not support it because it was archaic.

Abubakar said that after many years of operation, the CAC had continued to improve and refine its processes and standards in line with global best practices through its integrated ICT system, code-named CACONLINE.

The registrar-general noted that existing challenges continued to negatively impact the agency’s service delivery, revenue and overall operations, including inability to provide suitable integrated electronic platform for pre‐registration, post‐registration and document archiving.

The CAC chief said also that in the past such hiccups hindered customers from making some changes online after registration had commenced, resulting to manual processes of managing changes.

According to him, the challenges resulted to untimely access of information, due to absence of digitilised records.

Abubakar said that in a bid to curb the challenges, the commission had to launch a new application — an upgraded version, to help in achieving timely registration.

He noted that the upgraded application version was to support the implementation of ‘Allied Matters Act’ that came into effect in January this year.

The CAC boss emphasised that at present, 95 per cent of its registration and post-registration services were done electronically.

“CAC is one of the few agencies of government that recognises the importance of technology in its regulatory activities and we are pace-setters in this regard.

”What we have is what is comparable anywhere and typical of anything application, when you first start, there must be issues and hitches.

”As we moved on, the issues were addressed, applications were made stable and customers are now finding it easy to navigate because the new application is user-friendly,’’ he stated.