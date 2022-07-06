Cabinet Rumpus: Johnson declines calls for resignation

Boris Johnson has declined resignation, despite torrent calls from his cabinet ministers to do so.

Nadhim Zahawi, only yesterday appointed as chancellor, and Home Secretary Priti Patel are believed to be among a group who visited and urged him to resign.

Another group – including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg – are thought to have been at No 10 to show support for Johnson.

Earlier Michael Gove and Kwasi Kwarteng, both senior members of the cabinet, also told him to step down..

At least, 38 ministers and aides have quit since yesterday when Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak said they were resigning..

MPs are angry at Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct claims against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The 1922 committee of Tory MPs won’t be changing its rules to allow another confidence vote in Johnson – though elections to the committee next week could change that. BBC