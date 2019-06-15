The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to disregard the false information being circulated that fee is being collected from ministerial appointment lobbyists to submit Curriculum Vitae.

Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the call in a statement of Friday in Abuja.

Adekunle said the attention of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, had been drawn to the information being circulated, requesting interested Nigerians to submit their Curriculum Vitae for selection as cabinet members.

Adekunle said the false information had requested members of the public to submit their profiles at a fee to a non-existing office in the Office of the SGF.

He said: “The general public is advised to disregard such information as the Office of the SGF has no such mandate and has not requested for such information.

“The originators of such false news are therefore, warned to desist from using the name of the SGF in their dubious and nefarious activities to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.”