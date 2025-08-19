Cabinet Dissolution: Oyebanji recalls one commissioner

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has recalled a former Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, to the State Executive Council, which he dissolved about a week ago.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, announced the recall of the commissioner in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

The letter recalling Olatunbosun, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habaibat Adubiaro.

The letter, dated August 18, 2025, said the recalled Commissioner is to resume his functions on the Ministry ofInformation.

Adubiaro said the recall is with immediate effect.

