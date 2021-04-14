The Conference of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities has commended the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, for the roles he played in the “restoration of integrity and honour that the University of Ilorin Alumni Association is known for”.

The commendation was contained in a letter titled: “Letter of Appreciation on Resolution of Unilorin Alumni Association Issues,” with reference number /CAANU/VC UNILORIN/1, dated March 27, 2021, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the CAANU National Chairman, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mara.

CAANU, which said the suspension of Wale Fasakin has brought relief not only to the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, but also to all the alumni associations in Nigerian universities, noted that his activities constituted a clog in the wheel of their progress.

According to the letter: “National executive committee of CAANU and the entire delegates at the 2021 first quarter meeting of CAANU held at the Ebony state University, Abakaliki on Saturday 27th March 2021 use this medium to express our profound gratitude to our distinguished Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem for your role in the restoration of integrity and honour that the University of Ilorin Alumni Association is known for.

“The University of Ilorin Alumni association was a giant among the comity of universities Alumni Association before a non compatriot and selfish individual in the person of Mr Wale Fasakin found his way to the leadership of the association and brought it to disrepute for his egocentric and self serving agenda.

“The suspension of Mr Fasakin as the president of the University of Ilorin Alumni is a relief, not only to the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, but also to all the alumni associations in Nigerian universities that the activities of Mr Fasakin has constitute clog in the wheel of their progress.

“We once again thank you so much for your efforts towards restoring sanity in the administration of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association as things were hitherto mismanaged beyond repairs.

“Our prayer is that God almighty will continue to grant you abundant success in all your endeavours. May you continue to succeed as you pilot University of Ilorin on the path of progress, which began with your predecessors.”