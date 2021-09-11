Bye-election: Police aides won’t escort principals to vote – CP

No police aide will be allowed to escort his or her principal or any important personality to polling units or on any movement during Saturday’s Isoko South Constituency bye-election in Delta State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Ali, gave the order in a statement in Warri on Friday.

“Any security aide violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Ali warned in the statement by the acting spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said there would be movement restriction in the council area from midnight on Friday until 4pm on Saturday.

Ali said the restriction of movement was to achieve a hitch-free bye-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seat became vacant following the death of the representative, Kenneth Ogba, in June.

Ali said the command had deployed its officers and men to all polling units in the constituency and speculated hotspots in the local government area.

“The aim is to maintain peace throughout the election,” he said, assuring the constituents of adequate security.

He appealed to the contestants to advise their supporters to avoid chaos, warning that the command would not tolerate it.

—