Bye-election: PDP announces winner of Kaduna Chikun Constituency primary 

The Peoples Democratic Party has declared Maria Samurl-Dogo as the winner of the primaries ahead of the bye-election for Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Samuri-Dogo defeated her closest contender, Ayuba Bala, who got 9 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, George Daika, who declared the result on Monday, in Kaduna, said Samuel-Dogo won the election with 16 votes.

Daika further disclosed that Nuhu Makama scored three votes, Blessing David two votes, while Abigail Aya, Nuhu Audu and Ayuba Shaman scored 0 votes, respectively.

Samuel-Dogo, in her acceptance speech, commended the electoral committee over the exercise, describing it as free and fair.

She urged her fellow contestants to rally round and give her the needed support that would guarantee the victory of the party at the forthcoming polls.

She promised the party supporters she would uphold the confidence reposed on her.

The bye-election for the constituency in the State Assembly has been scheduled to hold on February 3, 2024.