By-elections: Police deploy personnel, restrict movement in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has deployed an adequate number of personnel for the forthcoming Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency Bye-Election slated for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The Command also announced restriction of movement in local government areas where elections will be conducted from 12 midnight on Friday to 4pm on Saturday.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, on Friday, said the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, and additional manpower from Zone 2 Command, Lagos, has put in place robust security measures to prevent election-related violence and ensure a safe and secure environment before, during and after the election.

Briefing election duty officers at the Command Headquarters, Eleweran, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, reiterated the importance of professionalism, civility and neutrality in the discharge of duties.

“To ensure a credible, transparent, and violence-free election, voters are enjoined to adhere to the electoral laws.

“Acts such as campaign, vote-buying, distribution of flyers, or display of political stickers at polling areas are prohibited.

“Movement in areas where elections will hold will be restricted from 0000hrs to 1600hrs on 16th August 2025.

“Police patrol vehicles, stop and search teams and other operational units will be strategically deployed to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free exercise,” the statement partly read.

The Ogun State Police Command appeals for the cooperation of all voters and warns individuals with malicious intentions to stay away from polling units as any attempt to disrupt the process will be met with decisive action.

It also released helplines for immediate information or assistance during the election.

The helplines: 0915 957 8888, 0803 860 9898, 0813 984 4740

