The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted screening committees for by-elections slated to hold in Cross Rivers, Lagos, Plateau and Borno Sates on October 31.

The party disclosed this through its National Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Akobundu said the committees were mandated to screen aspirants, adding that the exercise would hold simultaneously on August 25.

He explained that the committee to screen aspirants for Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu II State Constituency seat in the state would be chaired by Taleb Tebite, with Chief Dare Adeleke as Secretary.

He added: “The screening committee for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency by-elections in Lagos State will be chaired by Tajudeen Yusuff with Jacob Otokpa as Secretary.

“In Plateau, Ibrahim Umar will lead the screening committee while Ibrahim Garba will be Secretary. There, the Plateau South Senatorial District seat is at stake.”

The official said the committee to screen candidates seeking the PDP ticket to contest the Bayo and Nganzai State Constituencies by-elections in Borno State would be chaired by Senator Adamu Gumba with Murtala Damagun as secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed all outstanding by-elections for October 31.