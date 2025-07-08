By-Elections: INEC opens accreditation portal for media

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday announced the commencement of online accreditation for journalists and media organisations intending to cover the upcoming by-elections slated for August 16, 2025.

A poster sighted from the commission disclosed that the accreditation portal was opened on Tuesday and will remain accessible until midnight on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Interested media organisations are required to submit their applications through the official INEC portal at https://imap.inecnigeria.org.

INEC emphasised that late applications will not be considered, as the portal is programmed to shut down automatically at the deadline.

The poster read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced online accreditation for journalists and media organisations intending to cover the by-elections scheduled to hold on 16th August, 2025.

“PORTAL OPENS: Tuesday, 8th July, 2025. AUTOMATIC PORTAL SHUTDOWN: Thursday, July 31st, 2025

“Interested media organisations wishing to deploy journalists for coverage are hereby expected to apply via: https://imap.inecnigeria.org

“Late submission shall not be entertained as the portal will automatically shut down at 12:00am (Midnight) on Thursday, 31st July 2025.”

