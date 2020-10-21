The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will hold meeting with its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation across states and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled for October 31.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said the meeting was in view of the current situation in the country.

According to him, INEC has scheduled the conduct of by-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 states on October 31.

“These consist of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats.

“The vacancies were as a result of death and resignation of previous members,’’ he said.

Okoye said that the commission has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the by-elections for several weeks in its determination to deliver free, fair, credible and safe elections for Nigerians.

“However, the commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.

“Indeed, the commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the by-elections.

“Consequently, the commission will on Thursday hold a meeting with the 37 RECs to evaluate the situation in the states and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

“The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting,’’ he said.

Okoye assured Nigerians of INEC’s diligent preparations for the elections while appreciating all stakeholders for their understanding and support.