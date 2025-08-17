By-Elections: APGA wins senatorial, assembly seats in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates have won the by-elections for the Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North Constituency of the State House of Assembly held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the two results on Sunday in Onitsha and Nnewi Local Government Areas respectively.

The Returning Officer at the INEC Office in Nnewi, Prof. Frank Ojiako, declared Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial District seat.

Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,847 votes.

Donald Amangbo of the African Democratic Congress(ADC) emerged third with 2,889 votes.

Ojiako said: “I hereby make the declaration that Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, in July 2024 necessitated the conduct of a by-election, which was contested by 12 political parties on August 16.

The INEC also declared Ifeoma Azikiwe the winner of the Anambra State House of Assembly election for Onitsha North Constituency 1.

Announcing the results in Onitsha, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe, disclosed that Azikiwe of APGA scored 7,774 votes to defeat her closest rival and candidate of the ADC, Justina Azuka, who pooled 1,909 votes.

Ekpe said that the candidate of the APC, Ezennia Ojekwe, and that of Young Progressives Party, Njideka Ndiwe, scored 1,371 and 655 votes respectively.

He commended the various candidates for their peaceful conduct and hailed the voters for turning out en masse during the exercise.

Azikiwe will now fill the seat left vacant by the former lawmaker, late Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped and subsequently killed.

She would serve out his remaining two years.

