Twelve candidates will be contesting the Lagos East Senatorial by-election slated for Oct. 31.

Femi Akinbiyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission spokesman in Lagos State, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

He also said that eight candidates would be contesting Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-election.

“In accordance with Section 31 Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the commission in Lagos State has published the list of nominated candidates for Lagos East Senatorial by-election in the five local government areas that constitute the senatorial district.

“We have also published the list of nominated candidates for the Lagos House of Assembly Kosofe Constituency II by-election in the six registration areas (wards) that constitute the state constituency.

“Twelve candidates of 12 political parties are vying for the Lagos East Senatorial seat, while eight parties are fielding candidates for the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos Assembly by-election.

”The local government areas in the senatorial district are Somolu, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Kosofe,” Akinbiyi said.

According to him, the list has been published in all the affected local governments and registration areas (wards) since September 17, being the last day for the publication of nominated candidates for the two by-elections.

NAN reports that in the final list signed by Bose Oriaran-Anthony, the Lagos East Senatorial District contestants include, Muyiwa Adebanjo of the Action Alliance (AA), Mercy Adeoye of the African Action Congress (AAC) and John Kome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The others are Adebowale Ogunlaru of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress (APC); Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Florence Trautman, Labour Party (LP) and Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The rest are Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Olakunle Adisa, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party (YPP).

For the Kosofe Constituency II by-election, the eight contestants are Messrs John Akerele of the AA, Sadiq Olawale of the AAC, Wasiu Saheed of the APC, Adekunle Oladapo of the LP, Muyideen Agoro of the NNPP, Ademorin Adelaja of the NRM, Sikiru Alebiosu of the PDP and Mary Abojeh of the ADC.

NAN reports that out of the 12 candidates contesting Lagos East Senatorial by-election, three are females, and among the eight contestants for Kosofe constituency II bye-elections, only one is a female.

The two by-elections, slated for October 31, became necessary following the demise of the two occupants of the seats at both the senate and Lagos Assembly.