By-election: Why I petitioned ICC against Gov. Sani — Senator

Senator Lawal Adamu-Usman (PDP Kaduna Central) says his petition to the International Court of Justice (ICC) against Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State is to restore the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator had filed a petition before ICC on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the August 16 by-election in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency.

Speaking in a telephone interview with NAN, Adamu-Usman, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, said the petition was not personal, but meant to safeguard the democratic rights of the citizens.

He said: “What happened during the by-election was a travesty, vote-buying, harassment of agents, and selective arrests.

“These are not fabrications.

“They are realities witnessed by ordinary citizens and documented by credible observers.

“To deny them is to deny the truth.”

The senator further said that there was no going back on the matter as the petition to the ICC concerned the electorate, his constituents and supporters of the PDP.

He said that ICC had already fixed September 1 to look into the petition.

The lawmaker alleged that there was unlawful arrest, detention and persecution of the opposition candidate and party members in the course of the by-election.

Adamu-Usman added: “The governor is an elected leader like us.

“As such, we will not allow him to suppress opposition parties in the state and popular decisions during elections.

“It is laughable to suggest that because I was abroad during the elections, I have no right to raise concerns.

“Democracy is not about where one sits, but about standing for justice.

“I received verified reports from my party structures and agents across Kaduna.

“If the governor’s supporters are proud of the elections, why are they afraid of scrutiny?”

Adamu-Usman dismissed a press statement issued by Concerned Kaduna Central Constituents questioning his decision to drag the governor before the ICC.

He described their reaction as “a poorly packaged propaganda” to shield Sani from scrutiny.

He said: “They also claimed there was no harassment.

“Really?

“Then why were PDP agents barred in some polling units?

“Why were opposition figures intimidated?

“Why did security agencies look the other way when cash-for-votes were happening in broad daylight?

“Kaduna people know the truth, no matter how many press conferences are called to twist it.”

The senator cautioned that democracy would not grow if those in authority hide behind staged press conferences instead of answering hard questions.

Adamu-Usman added: “I will continue to speak up, not because it is convenient, but because the people of Kaduna Central deserve leaders who put democracy before propaganda and principles before power.

“History will not remember those who defended lies, but those who defended the truth.”

NAN reports that the petitioner is seeking four reliefs from the court.

These include an order by ICC to arrest the governor, open an investigation into his conduct during the by-election, establish criminal liability for persecution, and any other measures necessary to guarantee the protection of opposition figures, candidates and the sanctity of democratic participation in Nigeria.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Musa, said Sani had filed a petition against the senator at the Kaduna State Police Command.

Musa, however, declined further comment on the matter, saying that further actions would be taken after police investigation.

