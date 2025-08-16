By-election: Voters commend INEC, security agencies in Ibadan

The Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Taiwo Salami, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the conduct of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

He gave the commendation in an interview on Saturday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ward 10, Unit 11, opposite All Souls Church, Bodija, Ibadan.

Salami, however, said he was unable to vote because the BVAS machine had network issues.

He said: “I was asked to come back later because the BVAS machine couldn’t verify me.

“But in all, the exercise is fair, security personnel and INEC officials were on ground.

“The conduct has been quite peaceful, but turnout has not been encouraging in the way we expected.

“Maybe because it is a by-election.

“We are still hopeful that people will come out to be accredited and vote.

“In one or two areas, the BVAS might not accredit voters.

“I tried to be accredited, but the machine did not accredit me.

Also Read

“Maybe it is due to network issues.”

However, Adekunle Agbota, said he was able to cast his vote at the centre.

Agbota decried the low turnout of voters.

He said: “People are coming in ones and twos; they vote and leave.

“INEC and security personnel are on ground.

“The machine is working relatively well, although it may not accredit everybody in time.”

NAN reports that the by-election, arising from the death of Hon. Olajide Akinremi, member of the Oyo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is being contested by five political parties.

The parties ADC, APC, APGA, PDP, and ZLP.

Post Views: 3