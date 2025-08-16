By-election: INEC staff, politician caught with huge cash in Ogun

Security officers in Ogun State have arrested some people suspected to be Independent National Electoral Commission staff with a huge amount of money ahead of the state by-election.

They were picked up alongside a politician who was allegedly planning to buy votes.

The suspects were arrested at a hotel in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area on Saturday.

In a viral video on Saturday, the INEC officials, a man and a woman, were seen squatting as they were questioned by security agents.

Some alleged PDP officers were also with them.

The officer interrogating them said intelligence showed that the INEC staff had earlier been contacted and given a large sum of money by party officials for vote buying during the by-election.

