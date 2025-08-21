By-Election: INEC presents certificates to new lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the August 16 by-elections.

The certificates were presented to newly elected senators and members of the House of Representatives at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja by National Commissioners representing the respective constituencies.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, Senator-elect for Anambra South, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, pledged to deliver authentic and impactful representation, particularly addressing the needs of business people and persons with disabilities in the region.

“We will work across party lines to address issues such as erosion, health, and education.

“My goal is for the people of Anambra South to feel genuinely represented,” he said.

Nwachukwu highlighted the severe environmental degradation in the area, describing it as the “erosion capital of Nigeria”, and expressed intent to collaborate with both local and international experts to tackle the crisis.

Also Read

In his remarks, Senator-elect Joseph Ikpea (APC-Edo Central) vowed not to disappoint his constituents.

He succeeds Monday Okpebholo, who resigned his Senate seat to contest the Edo governorship election.

“The way I attend to my people now will determine if they’ll support me for a second term,” Ikpea noted.

Also speaking, Omosede Igbinedion (APC-Edo), Member-elect for Ovia Federal Constituency, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the Edo State Governor, and her constituents for their support.

“I dedicate this victory to the people. I’ll work hard to exceed their expectations in the National Assembly,” she said.

Meanwhile, INEC has announced that Certificates of Return for State Assembly members-elect would be presented on Friday by Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at INEC state offices by 11 a.m.

Post Views: 8